You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
TV/radio highlights 7/20/20
0 comments

TV/radio highlights 7/20/20

BASEBALL

5 p.m.;Exhibition: Phillies at Yankees;MLB

7 p.m.;Exhibition: Cubs at White Sox;NBCSCH

8 p.m.;Exhibition: Angels at Padres;MLB

4:25 a.m. (Tue);KBO: LG at KT;ESPN2

BOWLING

7 p.m.;PBA: King of the Lanes 1;FS1

8 p.m.;PBA: King of the Lanes 2;FS1

SOCCER

8 a.m.;MLS: Inter Miami CF vs. NY City FC;ESPN

11:55 a.m.;Premier: Everton at Sheffield United;NBCSN

2:10 p.m.;Premier: Crystal Palace at Wolverhampton;NBCSN

6 p.m.;USL: Loudoun United at Hartford Athletic;ESPN2

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News