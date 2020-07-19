TV/radio highlights 7/20/20

BASEBALL
5 p.m.;Exhibition: Phillies at Yankees;MLB
7 p.m.;Exhibition: Cubs at White Sox;NBCSCH
8 p.m.;Exhibition: Angels at Padres;MLB
4:25 a.m. (Tue);KBO: LG at KT;ESPN2
BOWLING
7 p.m.;PBA: King of the Lanes 1;FS1
8 p.m.;PBA: King of the Lanes 2;FS1
SOCCER
8 a.m.;MLS: Inter Miami CF vs. NY City FC;ESPN
11:55 a.m.;Premier: Everton at Sheffield United;NBCSN
2:10 p.m.;Premier: Crystal Palace at Wolverhampton;NBCSN
6 p.m.;USL: Loudoun United at Hartford Athletic;ESPN2
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
