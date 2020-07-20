TV/radio highlights 7/21/20

BASEBALL
1 p.m.;Exhibition: Astros at Royals;MLB
7 p.m.;Exhibition: Rockies at Rangers;MLB
4:25 a.m. (Wed);KBO: Lotte at SK;ESPN2
BOWLING
6 p.m.;PBA: King of the Lanes 3;FS1
7 p.m.;PBA: King of the Lanes 4;FS1
BOXING
7 p.m.;Top Rank: Valdez vs. Velez;ESPN
SOCCER
8 a.m.;MLS: Toronto FC vs. New England;ESPN
11:55 a.m.;Manchester City at Watford;NBCSN
12:25 p.m.;Serie A: Bologna at Atalanta;ESPN
2:10 p.m.;Arsenal at Aston Villa;NBCSN
TENNIS
8 a.m.;WTT: Orlando vs. Washington;ESPN2
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
