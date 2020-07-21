TV/radio highlights 7/22/20

BASEBALL
3 p.m.;Exhibition: Royals at Cardinals;FSM
7 p.m.;Exhibition: Brewers at White Sox;NBCSCH
7 p.m.;Exhibition: Twins at Cubs;MLB
4:25 a.m. (Thu);KBO: LG at KT;ESPN2
BOWLING
7 p.m.;PBA: King of the Lanes 5;FS1
8 p.m.;PBA: King of the Lanes 6;FS1
SOCCER
8 a.m.;MLS: Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting KC;ESPN
11:55 a.m.;West Ham at Manchester United;NBCSN
2 p.m.;Premier: Chelsea at Liverpool;NBCSN
2:30 p.m.;Serie A: Genoa at Sampdoria;ESPN
6 p.m.;USL: Indy eleven at Pittsburgh;ESPN2
7 p.m.;MLS: FC Cincinnati vs. NY Red Bulls;ESPN
9:30 p.m.;MLS: Colorado vs. Minnesota United;ESPN
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
