TV/radio highlights 7/22/20
BASEBALL

3 p.m.;Exhibition: Royals at Cardinals;FSM

7 p.m.;Exhibition: Brewers at White Sox;NBCSCH

7 p.m.;Exhibition: Twins at Cubs;MLB

4:25 a.m. (Thu);KBO: LG at KT;ESPN2

BOWLING

7 p.m.;PBA: King of the Lanes 5;FS1

8 p.m.;PBA: King of the Lanes 6;FS1

SOCCER

8 a.m.;MLS: Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting KC;ESPN

11:55 a.m.;West Ham at Manchester United;NBCSN

2 p.m.;Premier: Chelsea at Liverpool;NBCSN

2:30 p.m.;Serie A: Genoa at Sampdoria;ESPN

6 p.m.;USL: Indy eleven at Pittsburgh;ESPN2

7 p.m.;MLS: FC Cincinnati vs. NY Red Bulls;ESPN

9:30 p.m.;MLS: Colorado vs. Minnesota United;ESPN

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

