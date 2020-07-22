TV/radio highlights 7/23/20

AUTO RACING
6:30 p.m.;NASCAR: Super Start Batteries 400;NBCSN
BASEBALL
6 p.m.;Yankees at Nationals;ESPN
9 p.m.;Giants at Dodgers;ESPN
4:25 a.m. (Fri);KBO: LG at Doosan;ESPN2
GOLF
1:30 p.m.;PGA: The 3M Open;Golf
SOCCER
8 a.m.;MLS: Chicago vs. Vancouver;ESPN
2:30 p.m.;Serie A: Cagliari at Lazio;ESPN
7 p.m.;MLS: LA Galaxy vs. Houston;FS1
9:30 p.m.;MLS: LA FC vs. Portland;FS1
TENNIS
6 p.m.;WTT: Orange County vs. Washington;ESPN2
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
