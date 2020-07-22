You are the owner of this article.
TV/radio highlights 7/23/20
TV/radio highlights 7/23/20

AUTO RACING

6:30 p.m.;NASCAR: Super Start Batteries 400;NBCSN

BASEBALL

6 p.m.;Yankees at Nationals;ESPN

9 p.m.;Giants at Dodgers;ESPN

4:25 a.m. (Fri);KBO: LG at Doosan;ESPN2

GOLF

1:30 p.m.;PGA: The 3M Open;Golf

SOCCER

8 a.m.;MLS: Chicago vs. Vancouver;ESPN

2:30 p.m.;Serie A: Cagliari at Lazio;ESPN

7 p.m.;MLS: LA Galaxy vs. Houston;FS1

9:30 p.m.;MLS: LA FC vs. Portland;FS1

TENNIS

6 p.m.;WTT: Orange County vs. Washington;ESPN2

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

