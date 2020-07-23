You are the owner of this article.
TV/radio highlights 7/24/20
TV/radio highlights 7/24/20

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.;Truck: The Race at Kansas-1;FS1

9 p.m.;ARCA Menards Series;FS1

BASEBALL

3 p.m.;Braves at Mets;ESPN

5 p.m.;Tigers at Reds;MLB

6 p.m.;Brewers at Cubs;MARQ,ESPN

7 p.m.;Pirates at Cardinals;FSM

7 p.m.;Twins at White Sox;NBCSCH

8 p.m.;Mariners at Athletics;MLB

9 p.m.;Angels at Athletics;ESPN

GOLF

1:30 p.m.;PGA: The 3M Open;Golf

TENNIS

6 p.m.;WTT: Washington vs. Chicago;ESPN2

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

