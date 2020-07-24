You are the owner of this article.
TV/radio highlights 7/25/20
TV/radio highlights 7/25/20

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.;Truck: The Race at Kansas-2;FS1

4 p.m.;Xfinity: The Race at Kansas-1;NBCSN

BASEBALL

Noon;Brewers at Cubs;Fox

1 p.m.;Pirates at Cardinals;FSM

1 p.m.;Twins at White Sox;NBCSCH

3 p.m.;Giants at Dodgers;Fox

6 p.m.;Yankees at Nationals;Fox

8 p.m.;Diamondbacks at Padres;FS1

BASKETBALL

11 a.m.;WNBA: Seattle vs. New York;ESPN

GOLF

2 p.m.;PGA: The 3M Open;CBS

SOCCER

7 p.m.;MLS: Orlando City SC vs. Montreal;ESPN2

9 p.m.;Liga MX: Leon at Guadalajara;NBCSN

9:30 p.m.;MLS: Philadelphia vs. New England;ESPN2

 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

