TV/radio highlights 7/26/20
TV/radio highlights 7/26/20

AUTO RACING

6:30 a.m.;Andalucia Grand Prix;NBCSN

BASEBALL

Noon;Yankees at Nationals;TBS 

1 p.m.;Brewers at Cubs;MARQ

1 p.m.;Pirates at Cardinals;FSM

1 p.m.;Twins at White Sox;NBCSCH

3 p.m.;Angels at Athletics;MLB

6 p.m.;Braves at Mets;ESPN

9 p.m.;Giants at Dodgers;ESPN

BASKETBALL

11 a.m.;WNBA: Connecticut vs. Minnesota;ESPN

GOLF

2 p.m.;PGA: The 3M Open;CBS

SOCCER

9:55 a.m.;Premier: Aston Villa at West Ham;NBCSN

10 a.m.;Manchester City at Leicester City;NBC

10 a.m.;Serie A: Lecca at Bologna;ESPN2

7 p.m.;MLS is Back: Toronto FC vs. NY City FC;FS1

10 p.m.;MLS is Back: Kansas City vs. Vancouver;FS1

TENNIS

6 p.m.;WTT: San Diego vs. Philadelphia;ESPN2

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

