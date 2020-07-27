You are the owner of this article.
TV/radio highlights 7/28/20
TV/radio highlights 7/28/20

BASEBALL

2:30 p.m.;White Sox at Indians;NBCSCH 

5 p.m.;Yankees at Phillies;FS1

5:30 p.m.;Cubs at Reds;MARQ

7 p.m.;Cardinals at Twins;FSM

8 p.m.;Dodgers at Astros;FS1

HOCKEY

3 p.m.;Exhibition: Penguins vs. Flyers;NBCSN

SOCCER

12:30 p.m.;Serie A: Parma vs. Atalanta;ESPN

7 p.m.;MLS: Columbus vs. Minnesota;ESPN

9:30 p.m.;MLS: Portland vs. Seattle;ESPN2

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

