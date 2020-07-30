You are the owner of this article.
TV/radio highlights 7/31/20
TV/radio highlights 7/31/20

BASEBALL

1 p.m.;Cardinals at Brewers;FSM

7 p.m.;Pirates at Cubs;MARQ

7 p.m.;White Sox at Royals;NBCSCH

8 p.m.;Rangers at Giants;ESPN2

BASKETBALL

5:45 p.m.;Celtics vs. Bucks;ESPN

8 p.m.;Rockets vs. Mavericks;ESPN

GOLF

8 a.m.;LPGA Drive On Championship;Golf

10:30 a.m.;Champions: Ally Challenge;Golf

1 p.m.;WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational;Golf

6 p.m.;PGA: Barracuda Championship;Golf

SOCCER

7 p.m.;MLS is Back: Quarterfinals;ESPN2

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

