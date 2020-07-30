TV/radio highlights 7/31/20

BASEBALL
1 p.m.;Cardinals at Brewers;FSM
7 p.m.;Pirates at Cubs;MARQ
7 p.m.;White Sox at Royals;NBCSCH
8 p.m.;Rangers at Giants;ESPN2
BASKETBALL
5:45 p.m.;Celtics vs. Bucks;ESPN
8 p.m.;Rockets vs. Mavericks;ESPN
GOLF
8 a.m.;LPGA Drive On Championship;Golf
10:30 a.m.;Champions: Ally Challenge;Golf
1 p.m.;WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational;Golf
6 p.m.;PGA: Barracuda Championship;Golf
SOCCER
7 p.m.;MLS is Back: Quarterfinals;ESPN2
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
