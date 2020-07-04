TV/radio highlights 7/5/20

AUTO RACING
8:05 a.m.;Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix;ESPN
3 p.m.;NASCAR: Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400;NBC
BASKETBALL
1 p.m.;TBT: Peoria All-Stars vs. Herd That;ESPN
3 p.m.;TBT: Team Hines vs. Sideline Cancer;ESPN
6 p.m.;TBT: Heartfire vs. Men of Mackey;ESPN2
8 p.m.;TBT: Armored Athletes vs. Power of the Paw;ESPN2
GOLF
Noon;PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic;Golf
2 p.m.;PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic;CBS
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.;America's Day at the Races;FS1
SOCCER
6 a.m.;Premier: Sheffield United at Burnley;NBCSN
8:10 a.m.;Premier: West Ham at Newcastle United;NBCSN
10:25 a.m.;Premier: Aston Villa at Liverpool;NBCSN
12:25 p.m.;Serie A: Fiorentina at Parma;ESPN2
1 p.m.;Premier: Manchester City at Southampton;NBC
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
