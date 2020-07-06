TV/radio highlights 7/7/20

BASKETBALL
1 p.m.;TBT: Challenge ALS vs. Sideline Cancer;ESPN
3 p.m.;TBT: Boeheim's Army vs. Men of Mackey;ESPN
BASEBALL
4:25 (Wed);KBO: KT at Kia;ESPN
BOXING
7 p.m.;Top Rank: Baranchyk vs. Zepeda;ESPN
SOCCER
11:55 a.m.;Premier: Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace;NBCSN
12:25 p.m.;Serie A: Lazio at Lecce;ESPN2
2:10 p.m.;Premier: Leicster City at Arsenal;NBCSN
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
