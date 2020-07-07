You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
TV/radio highlights 7/8/20
0 comments

TV/radio highlights 7/8/20

BASKETBALL

1 p.m.;TBT: Red Scare vs. Big X;ESPN

3 p.m.;TBT: Carmen's Crew vs. House of 'Paign;ESPN 

BASEBALL

4:25 (Thu);KBO: LG at Doosan;ESPN

SOCCER

11:55 a.m.;Premier: Newcastle United at Manchester City;NBCSN

12:25 p.m.;Serie A: Cagliari at Fiorentina;ESPN2

2:10 p.m.;Premier: Liverpool at Brighton;NBCSN

2:30 p.m.;Serie A: Sassuolo at Bologna;ESPN2

7 p.m.;MLS: Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF;ESPN

9 p.m.;MLS: Nashville SC vs. Chicago;ESPN

 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News