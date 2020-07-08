You are the owner of this article.
TV/radio highlights 7/9/20
TV/radio highlights 7/9/20

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.;Xfinity: The Shady Rays 200;FS1

BASKETBALL

1 p.m.;TBT: The Money Team vs. Herd That;ESPN

3 p.m.;TBT: Overseas Elite vs. Armored Athlete;ESPN 

BASEBALL

4:25 (Fri);KBO: NC at LG;ESPN

BOXING

7 p.m.;Top Rank: Forrest vs. Takam;ESPN

GOLF

2 p.m.;PGA: The Workday Charity Open;Golf

SOCCER

8 a.m.;MLS: NY City FC vs. Philadelphia Union;ESPN

11:55 a.m.;Premier: Tottenham at Bournemouth;NBCSN

12:25 p.m.;Serie A: Udinese at SPAL;ESPN2

2:10 p.m.;Premier: Manchester United at Aston Villa;NBCSN

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

