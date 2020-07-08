TV/radio highlights 7/9/20

AUTO RACING
7 p.m.;Xfinity: The Shady Rays 200;FS1
BASKETBALL
1 p.m.;TBT: The Money Team vs. Herd That;ESPN
3 p.m.;TBT: Overseas Elite vs. Armored Athlete;ESPN
BASEBALL
4:25 (Fri);KBO: NC at LG;ESPN
BOXING
7 p.m.;Top Rank: Forrest vs. Takam;ESPN
GOLF
2 p.m.;PGA: The Workday Charity Open;Golf
SOCCER
8 a.m.;MLS: NY City FC vs. Philadelphia Union;ESPN
11:55 a.m.;Premier: Tottenham at Bournemouth;NBCSN
12:25 p.m.;Serie A: Udinese at SPAL;ESPN2
2:10 p.m.;Premier: Manchester United at Aston Villa;NBCSN
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
