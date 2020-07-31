TV/radio highlights 8/1/20

AUTO RACING
2 p.m.;MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1;FS1
BASEBALL
5 p.m.;Reds at Tigers;FS1
6 p.m.;Cardinals at Brewers;FSM
6 p.m.;White Sox at Royals;NBCSCH
6 p.m.;Red Sox at Yankees;Fox
7 p.m.;Pirates at Cubs;MARQ
BASKETBALL
12:15 p.m.;Heat vs. Nuggets;ESPN
2:30 p.m.;Jazz vs. Thunder;ESPN
5 p.m.;Pelicans vs. Clippers;ESPN
7:30 p.m.;Lakers vs. Raptors;ESPN
GOLF
1 p.m.;WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational;CBS
1 p.m.;Champions: Ally Challenge;Golf
3:30 p.m.;LPGA Drive On Championship;Golf
6 p.m.;PGA: Barracuda Championship;Golf
HOCKEY
2 p.m.;Blackhawks at Oilers;NBC
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!