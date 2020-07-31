You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV/radio highlights 8/1/20
0 comments

TV/radio highlights 8/1/20

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.;MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1;FS1

BASEBALL

5 p.m.;Reds at Tigers;FS1

6 p.m.;Cardinals at Brewers;FSM

6 p.m.;White Sox at Royals;NBCSCH

6 p.m.;Red Sox at Yankees;Fox 

7 p.m.;Pirates at Cubs;MARQ

BASKETBALL

12:15 p.m.;Heat vs. Nuggets;ESPN

2:30 p.m.;Jazz vs. Thunder;ESPN

5 p.m.;Pelicans vs. Clippers;ESPN

7:30 p.m.;Lakers vs. Raptors;ESPN

GOLF

1 p.m.;WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational;CBS

1 p.m.;Champions: Ally Challenge;Golf 

3:30 p.m.;LPGA Drive On Championship;Golf

6 p.m.;PGA: Barracuda Championship;Golf

HOCKEY

2 p.m.;Blackhawks at Oilers;NBC

 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News