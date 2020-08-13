You are the owner of this article.
TV/radio highlights 8/14/20
TV/radio highlights 8/14/20

BASEBALL

4:30 p.m.;Rays at Blue Jays;FS1

7 p.m.;Brewers at Cubs;MARQ

8:40 p.m.;Dodgers at Angels;FS1

BASKETBALL

3:15 p.m.;Heat vs. Pacers;ESPN

5:30 p.m.;Thunder vs. Clippers;ESPN

8 p.m.;76ers vs. Rockets;ESPN

GOLF

10 a.m.;Senior Players Championship;Golf

1 p.m.;PGA: The Wyndham Championship;Golf

6 p.m.;U.S. Amateur;Golf

HOCKEY

2 p.m.;Canadiens vs. Flyers;NBCSN

5:30 p.m.;Blues vs. Canucks;FSM

7 p.m.;Islanders vs. Capitals;NBCSN

9:30 p.m.;Flames vs. Stars;NBCSN

 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

