TV/radio highlights 8/15/20

AUTO RACING
2 p.m.;IndyCar qualifying;NBC
2 p.m.;Xfinity: The UNOH 188;NBCSN
BASEBALL
Noon;Cardinals at White Sox;FSM,NBCSCH
5 p.m.;Pirates at Reds;FS1
6 p.m.;Red Sox at Yankees;Fox
7 p.m.;Brewers at Cubs;MARQ
8:30 p.m.;Dodgers at Angels;MLB
BASKETBALL
11 a.m.;WNBA: Washington vs. Las Vegas;ESPN
1 p.m.;WNBA: Los Angeles vs. Indiana;ESPN
1:30 p.m.;Grizzlies vs. Blazers;ABC
GOLF
6 a.m.;Ladies Scottish Open;Golf
2 p.m.;PGA: The Wyndham Championship;CBS
2 p.m.;Senior Players Championship;Golf
6 p.m.;U.S. Amateur: Semifinals;Golf
HOCKEY
11 a.m.;Bruins vs. Hurricanes;NBC
2 p.m.;Avalanche vs. Coyotes;CNBC
6:30 p.m.;Lightning vs. Blue Jackets;NBCSN
7 p.m.;Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights;NBC
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.;Breeders Cup Challenge Series;NBC
SOCCER
9 p.m.;Liga MX: Necaxa at Monterrey;FS1
