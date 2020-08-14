You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV/radio highlights 8/15/20
0 comments

TV/radio highlights 8/15/20

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.;IndyCar qualifying;NBC

2 p.m.;Xfinity: The UNOH 188;NBCSN

BASEBALL

Noon;Cardinals at White Sox;FSM,NBCSCH

5 p.m.;Pirates at Reds;FS1

6 p.m.;Red Sox at Yankees;Fox

7 p.m.;Brewers at Cubs;MARQ

8:30 p.m.;Dodgers at Angels;MLB

BASKETBALL

11 a.m.;WNBA: Washington vs. Las Vegas;ESPN

1 p.m.;WNBA: Los Angeles vs. Indiana;ESPN

1:30 p.m.;Grizzlies vs. Blazers;ABC

GOLF

6 a.m.;Ladies Scottish Open;Golf

2 p.m.;PGA: The Wyndham Championship;CBS 

2 p.m.;Senior Players Championship;Golf

6 p.m.;U.S. Amateur: Semifinals;Golf

HOCKEY

11 a.m.;Bruins vs. Hurricanes;NBC

2 p.m.;Avalanche vs. Coyotes;CNBC

6:30 p.m.;Lightning vs. Blue Jackets;NBCSN

7 p.m.;Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights;NBC

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.;Breeders Cup Challenge Series;NBC

SOCCER

9 p.m.;Liga MX: Necaxa at Monterrey;FS1

 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News