TV/radio highlights 8/17/20
TV/radio highlights 8/17/20

BASEBALL

4 p.m.;Cardinals at Cubs;FSM+,MARQ

6 p.m.;Red Sox at Yankees;MLB

7 p.m.;Tigers at White Sox;NBCSCH

8 p.m.;Padres at Rangers;FS1

8:30 p.m.;Athletics at Diamondbacks;MLB

BASKETBALL

12:30 p.m.;Jazz vs. Nuggets;ESPN

3 p.m.;Nets vs. Raptors;ESPN

5:30 p.m.;76ers vs. Celtics;ESPN 

8 p.m.;Mavericks vs. Clippers;ESPN

HOCKEY

2 p.m.;Lightning vs. Blue Jackets;NBCSN

4:30 p.m.;Avalanche vs. Coyotes;NBCSN

7 p.m.;Bruins vs. Hurricanes;NBCSN

9:30 p.m.;Blues vs. Canucks;FSM,NBCSN

 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

