TV/radio highlights 8/19/20
BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.;Phillies at Red Sox;MLB

1 p.m.;Cardinals at Cubs;FSM,MARQ

6 p.m.;Nationals at Braves;ESPN

7 p.m.;Tigers at White Sox;NBCSCH

9 p.m.;Angels at Giants;ESPN

BASKETBALL

3 p.m.;Jazz vs. Nuggets;TNT

5:30 p.m.;76ers vs. Celtics;TNT 

8 p.m.;Mavericks vs. Clippers;TNT

HOCKEY

11 a.m.;Blue Jackets vs. Lightning;NBCSN

3 p.m.;Hurricanes vs. Bruins;NBCSN

7 p.m.;Flyers vs. Canadiens;NBCSN

9:30 p.m.;Blues vs. Canucks;FSM,NBCSN

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

