TV/radio highlights 8/22/20

AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m.;Xfinity: The Drydene 200;NBCSN
3 p.m.;NASCAR: The Drydene, Race 1;NBCSN
BASEBALL
3 p.m.;Brewers at Pirates;FS1
3 p.m.;Marlins at Nationals;MLB
6 p.m.;Twins at Royals;FS1
7 p.m.;White Sox at Cubs;NBCSCH,MARQ
7 p.m.;Reds at Cardinals;FSM
8 p.m.;Astros at Padres;MLB
BASKETBALL
Noon;Bucks vs. Magic;TNT
2 p.m.;WNBA: Seattle vs. Las Vegas;ABC
2:30 p.m.;Pacers vs. Heat;TNT
5 p.m.;Rockets vs. Thunder;ESPN
7:30 p.m.;Lakers vs. Blazers;ABC
GOLF
11 a.m.;LPGA: AIG Women's Open;NBC
2 p.m.;PGA: The Northern Trust;CBS
SOCCER
5 p.m.;MLS: LA Galaxy at LA FC;Fox
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
