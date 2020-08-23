TV/radio highlights 8/24/20

BASEBALL
2 p.m.;Blue Jays at Rays;MLB
5 p.m.;Marlins at Nationals;MLB
6 p.m.;Cubs at Tigers;MARQ
7 p.m.;Royals at Cardinals;FSM
8 p.m.;Angels at Astros;MLB
8:30 p.m.;Rockies at Diamondbacks;ESPN
BASKETBALL
3 p.m.;Rockets vs. Thunder;TNT
5:30 p.m.;Pacers vs. Heat;TNT
8 p.m.;Lakers vs. Blazers;TNT
GOLF
5 p.m.;Champions: Charles Schwab Series;Golf
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;Flyers vs. Islanders;NBCSN
8:45 p.m.;Stars vs. Avalanche;NBCSN
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!