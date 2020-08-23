 Skip to main content
TV/radio highlights 8/24/20
TV/radio highlights 8/24/20

BASEBALL

2 p.m.;Blue Jays at Rays;MLB

5 p.m.;Marlins at Nationals;MLB

6 p.m.;Cubs at Tigers;MARQ  

7 p.m.;Royals at Cardinals;FSM

8 p.m.;Angels at Astros;MLB

8:30 p.m.;Rockies at Diamondbacks;ESPN

BASKETBALL

3 p.m.;Rockets vs. Thunder;TNT 

5:30 p.m.;Pacers vs. Heat;TNT

8 p.m.;Lakers vs. Blazers;TNT

GOLF

5 p.m.;Champions: Charles Schwab Series;Golf

HOCKEY

6 p.m.;Flyers vs. Islanders;NBCSN 

8:45 p.m.;Stars vs. Avalanche;NBCSN 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

