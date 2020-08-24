 Skip to main content
TV/radio highlights 8/25/20
TV/radio highlights 8/25/20

BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.;Orioles at Rays;FS1

6 p.m.;Cubs at Tigers;MARQ  

7 p.m.;Royals at Cardinals;FSM

7 p.m.;Pirates at White Sox;NBCSCH

7 p.m.;Reds at Brewers;MLB

8:30 p.m.;Dodgers at Giants;FS1

BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.;Nuggets vs. Jazz;TNT 

8 p.m.;Clippers vs. Mavericks;TNT

9 p.m.;WNBA: Indiana vs. Seattle;ESPN2

GOLF

5 p.m.;Champions: Charles Schwab Series;Golf

HOCKEY

6 p.m.;Bruins vs. Lightning;NBCSN 

8:45 p.m.;Canucks vs. Golden Knights;NBCSN

TENNIS

10 a.m.;ATP: Western & Southern Open;ESPN2 

6 p.m.;ATP: Western & Southern Open;ESPN

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

