TV/radio highlights 8/26/20
BASEBALL

1 p.m.;Pirates at White Sox;NBCSCH

6 p.m.;Cubs at Tigers;MARQ  

6 p.m.;Yankees at Braves;ESPN

7 p.m.;Royals at Cardinals;FSM

9 p.m.;Dodgers at Giants;ESPN

BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.;Thunder vs. Rockets;TNT 

6 p.m.;WNBA: Washington vs. Atlanta;ESPN2

8 p.m.;Blazers vs. Lakers;TNT

GOLF

5 p.m.;Champions: Charles Schwab Series;Golf

HOCKEY

2 p.m.;Islanders vs. Flyers;NBCSN

6 p.m.;Bruins vs. Lightning;NBCSN 

8:30 p.m.;Avalanche vs. Stars;NBCSN

TENNIS

10 a.m.;ATP/WTA: Western & Southern Open;ESPN2

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

