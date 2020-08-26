TV/radio highlights 8/27/20

BASEBALL
2 p.m.;Pirates at Cardinals (2);FSM
3 p.m.;Mariners at Padres;MLB
5:30 p.m.;Phillies at Nationals;Fox
BASKETBALL
3 p.m.;Nuggets vs. Jazz;ESPN
5:30 p.m.;Celtics vs. Raptors;ESPN
6 p.m.;WNBA: Chicago vs. Indiana;ESPN2
8 p.m.;Clippers vs. Mavericks;ESPN
GOLF
2 p.m.;PGA: BMW Championship;Golf
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;Islanders vs. Flyers;NBCSN
8:45 p.m.;Canucks vs. Golden Knights;NBCSN
TENNIS
10 a.m.;Western and Southern Open;ESPN2
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
