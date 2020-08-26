 Skip to main content
TV/radio highlights 8/27/20
TV/radio highlights 8/27/20

BASEBALL

2 p.m.;Pirates at Cardinals (2);FSM

3 p.m.;Mariners at Padres;MLB

5:30 p.m.;Phillies at Nationals;Fox

BASKETBALL

3 p.m.;Nuggets vs. Jazz;ESPN

5:30 p.m.;Celtics vs. Raptors;ESPN

6 p.m.;WNBA: Chicago vs. Indiana;ESPN2 

8 p.m.;Clippers vs. Mavericks;ESPN

GOLF

2 p.m.;PGA: BMW Championship;Golf

HOCKEY

6 p.m.;Islanders vs. Flyers;NBCSN

8:45 p.m.;Canucks vs. Golden Knights;NBCSN

TENNIS

10 a.m.;Western and Southern Open;ESPN2

 

