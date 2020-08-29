TV/radio highlights 8/30/20

AUTO RACING
8 a.m.;Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix;ESPN
11 a.m.;Truck: CarShield 200;FS1
2:30 p.m.;IndyCar: Bommarito Automotive Group 500;NBCSN
BASEBALL
Noon;Cubs at Reds;MARQ
Noon;Mets at Yankees;TBS
1 p.m.;Indians at Cardinals;FSM
1 p.m.;Royals at White Sox;NBCSCH
3 p.m.;Yankees at Mets;ESPN2
3 p.m.;Mariners at Angels;MLB
6 p.m.;Braves at Phillies;ESPN
BASKETBALL
x p.m.;Magic vs. Bucks;TNT
x p.m.;Blazers vs. Lakers;TNT
x p.m.;Thunder vs. Rockets;TNT
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.;Tour de France, Stage 2;NBCSN
GOLF
2 p.m.;PGA: BMW Championship;NBC
4 p.m.;LPGA: Walmart NW Arkansas;Golf
HOCKEY
5 p.m.;Avalanche vs. Stars;NBCSN
7 p.m.;Flyers vs. Islanders;NBC
9:30 p.m.;Canucks vs. Golden Knights;NBCSN
SOCCER
9 p.m.;MLS: LA FC at Seattle;FS1
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
