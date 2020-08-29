 Skip to main content
TV/radio highlights 8/30/20
AUTO RACING

8 a.m.;Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix;ESPN

11 a.m.;Truck: CarShield 200;FS1

2:30 p.m.;IndyCar: Bommarito Automotive Group 500;NBCSN

BASEBALL

Noon;Cubs at Reds;MARQ 

Noon;Mets at Yankees;TBS

1 p.m.;Indians at Cardinals;FSM

1 p.m.;Royals at White Sox;NBCSCH

3 p.m.;Yankees at Mets;ESPN2

3 p.m.;Mariners at Angels;MLB

6 p.m.;Braves at Phillies;ESPN

BASKETBALL

x p.m.;Magic vs. Bucks;TNT

x p.m.;Blazers vs. Lakers;TNT

x p.m.;Thunder vs. Rockets;TNT

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.;Tour de France, Stage 2;NBCSN

GOLF

2 p.m.;PGA: BMW Championship;NBC

4 p.m.;LPGA: Walmart NW Arkansas;Golf

HOCKEY

5 p.m.;Avalanche vs. Stars;NBCSN

7 p.m.;Flyers vs. Islanders;NBC

9:30 p.m.;Canucks vs. Golden Knights;NBCSN

SOCCER

9 p.m.;MLS: LA FC at Seattle;FS1

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

