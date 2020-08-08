You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV/radio highlights 8/9/20
0 comments

TV/radio highlights 8/9/20

AUTO RACING

8 a.m.;The 70th Anniversary Grand Prix;ESPN

Noon;Dodge Mile-High NHRBA Nationals;Fox

3:30 p.m.;NASCAR: The Consumers Energy 400;NBCSN

BASEBALL

Noon;Braves at Phillies;TBS

3 p.m.;Giants at Dodgers;MLB 

6 p.m.;Indians at White Sox;NBCSCH,ESPN 

BASKETBALL

2 p.m.;Spurs vs. Pelicans;ABC

2 p.m.;WNBA: Las Vegas vs. New York;ESPN

6 p.m.;WNBA: Minnesota vs. Los Angeles;ESPN2

GOLF

11 a.m.;The PGA Championship;ESPN 

Noon;U.S. Women's Amateur;Golf

2 p.m.;The PGA Championship;CBS

3 p.m.;LPGA: The Marathon Classic;Golf 

HOCKEY

11 a.m.;Bruins vs. Capitals;NBCSN

2 p.m.;Blues vs. Stars;NBC

7 p.m.;Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs;NBCSN

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News