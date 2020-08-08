TV/radio highlights 8/9/20

AUTO RACING
8 a.m.;The 70th Anniversary Grand Prix;ESPN
Noon;Dodge Mile-High NHRBA Nationals;Fox
3:30 p.m.;NASCAR: The Consumers Energy 400;NBCSN
BASEBALL
Noon;Braves at Phillies;TBS
3 p.m.;Giants at Dodgers;MLB
6 p.m.;Indians at White Sox;NBCSCH,ESPN
BASKETBALL
2 p.m.;Spurs vs. Pelicans;ABC
2 p.m.;WNBA: Las Vegas vs. New York;ESPN
6 p.m.;WNBA: Minnesota vs. Los Angeles;ESPN2
GOLF
11 a.m.;The PGA Championship;ESPN
Noon;U.S. Women's Amateur;Golf
2 p.m.;The PGA Championship;CBS
3 p.m.;LPGA: The Marathon Classic;Golf
HOCKEY
11 a.m.;Bruins vs. Capitals;NBCSN
2 p.m.;Blues vs. Stars;NBC
7 p.m.;Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs;NBCSN
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
