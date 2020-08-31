 Skip to main content
TV/radio highlights 9/1/20
TV/radio highlights 9/1/20

BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.;Cardinals at Reds;FSM

5:30 p.m.;Blue Jays at Marlins;FS1

6 p.m.;Cubs at Pirates;MARQ

7 p.m.;White Sox at Twins;NBCSCH

7 p.m.;Rangers at Astros;MLB

8:30 p.m.;Athletics at Mariners;FS1

BASKETBALL

4:30 p.m.;Celtics vs. Raptors;ESPN

7:30 p.m.;Jazz vs. Nuggets;ESPN 

HOCKEY

6 p.m.;Islanders vs. Flyers;NBCSN

8:45 p.m.;Canucks vs. Golden Knights;NBCSN

TENNIS

11 a.m.;U.S. Open;ESPN

4 p.m.;U.S. Open;ESPN2 

6 p.m.;U.S. Open;ESPN2

 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

