TV/radio highlights 9/12/20

AUTO RACING
1 p.m.;Xfinity: Racing Lovers 250;NBCSN
4 p.m.;Honda Indy 200, Race 1;NBCSN
6:30 p.m.;NASCAR: Federated Auto Parts 400;NBCSN
BASEBALL
Noon;Orioles at Yankees;MLB
5 p.m.;Braves at Nationals;MLB
6 p.m.;Cubs at Brewers;MARQ
6 p.m.;Tigers at White Sox;NBCSCH
7 p.m.;Reds at Cardinals;FSM
7 p.m.;Indians at Twins;Fox
8 p.m.;Giants at Padres;MLB
BASKETBALL
7 p.m.;Rockets vs. Lakers;ESPN
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.;Tour de France: Stage 14;CNBC
FOOTBALL
11 a.m.;Louisiana at Iowa State;ESPN
11 a.m.;Charlotte at Appalachian State;ESPN2
11 a.m.;Eastern Kentucky at West Virginia;FS1
11 a.m.;Arkansas State at Kansas State;Fox
1:30 p.m.;Duke at Notre Dame;NBC
2:30 p.m.;Georgia Tech at Florida State;ABC
2:30 p.m.;UTSA at Texas State;ESPN2
6:30 p.m.;Clemson at Wake Forest;ABC
6:30 p.m.;Tulane at South Alabama;ESPN2
9 p.m.;Coastal Carolina at Kansas;FS1
GOLF
1 p.m.;LPGA: ANA Inspiration;Golf
5 p.m.;PGA: Safeway Open;Golf
HOCKEY
7 p.m.;Golden Knights vs. Stars;NBC
SOCCER
6:25 a.m.;Premier: Arsenal at Fulham;NBCSN
8:55 a.m.;Southampton at Crystal Palace;NBCSN
11:30 a.m.;Premier: Leeds United at Liverpool;NBC
TENNIS
3 p.m.;U.S. Open;ESPN
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
