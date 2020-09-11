 Skip to main content
TV/radio highlights 9/12/20
AUTO RACING

1 p.m.;Xfinity: Racing Lovers 250;NBCSN

4 p.m.;Honda Indy 200, Race 1;NBCSN

6:30 p.m.;NASCAR: Federated Auto Parts 400;NBCSN

BASEBALL

Noon;Orioles at Yankees;MLB

5 p.m.;Braves at Nationals;MLB

6 p.m.;Cubs at Brewers;MARQ

6 p.m.;Tigers at White Sox;NBCSCH

7 p.m.;Reds at Cardinals;FSM

7 p.m.;Indians at Twins;Fox 

8 p.m.;Giants at Padres;MLB

BASKETBALL

7 p.m.;Rockets vs. Lakers;ESPN

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.;Tour de France: Stage 14;CNBC

FOOTBALL

11 a.m.;Louisiana at Iowa State;ESPN

11 a.m.;Charlotte at Appalachian State;ESPN2

11 a.m.;Eastern Kentucky at West Virginia;FS1

11 a.m.;Arkansas State at Kansas State;Fox

1:30 p.m.;Duke at Notre Dame;NBC

2:30 p.m.;Georgia Tech at Florida State;ABC

2:30 p.m.;UTSA at Texas State;ESPN2

6:30 p.m.;Clemson at Wake Forest;ABC

6:30 p.m.;Tulane at South Alabama;ESPN2

9 p.m.;Coastal Carolina at Kansas;FS1

GOLF

1 p.m.;LPGA: ANA Inspiration;Golf

5 p.m.;PGA: Safeway Open;Golf 

HOCKEY

7 p.m.;Golden Knights vs. Stars;NBC

SOCCER

6:25 a.m.;Premier: Arsenal at Fulham;NBCSN

8:55 a.m.;Southampton at Crystal Palace;NBCSN

11:30 a.m.;Premier: Leeds United at Liverpool;NBC

TENNIS

3 p.m.;U.S. Open;ESPN

 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

