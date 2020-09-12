TV/radio highlights 9/13/20

AUTO RACING
8 a.m.;Formula One: Tuscan Grand Prix;ESPN2
Noon;Honda Indy 200, Race 2;NBC
BASEBALL
Noon;Phillies at Marlins;MLB
1 p.m.;Cubs at Brewers;MARQ,TBS
1 p.m.;Tigers at White Sox;NBCSCH
1 p.m.;Reds at Cardinals;FSM
3 p.m.;Giants at Padres;MLB
7 p.m.;Astros at Dodgers;ESPN
BASKETBALL
Noon;Clippers vs. Nuggets;ESPN
2 p.m.;WNBA: Las Vegas vs. Seattle;ABC
CYCLING
6 a.m.;Tour de France: Stage 15;CNBC
FOOTBALL
Noon;Bears at Lions;Fox
Noon;Colts at Jaguars;CBS
3:30 p.m.;Buccaneers at Saints;Fox
7:20 p.m.;Cowboys at Rams;NBC
GOLF
1 p.m.;LPGA: ANA Inspiration;Golf
5 p.m.;PGA: Safeway Open;Golf
HOCKEY
2 p.m.;Lightning vs. Islanders;NBC
SOCCER
7:55 a.m.;Leicester City at West Bromwich Albion;NBCSN
9 p.m.;Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Tijuana;FS1
TENNIS
3 p.m.;U.S. Open;ESPN
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
