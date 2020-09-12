 Skip to main content
TV/radio highlights 9/13/20
TV/radio highlights 9/13/20

AUTO RACING

8 a.m.;Formula One: Tuscan Grand Prix;ESPN2

Noon;Honda Indy 200, Race 2;NBC

BASEBALL

Noon;Phillies at Marlins;MLB

1 p.m.;Cubs at Brewers;MARQ,TBS

1 p.m.;Tigers at White Sox;NBCSCH

1 p.m.;Reds at Cardinals;FSM

3 p.m.;Giants at Padres;MLB

7 p.m.;Astros at Dodgers;ESPN

BASKETBALL

Noon;Clippers vs. Nuggets;ESPN

2 p.m.;WNBA: Las Vegas vs. Seattle;ABC

CYCLING

6 a.m.;Tour de France: Stage 15;CNBC

FOOTBALL

Noon;Bears at Lions;Fox

Noon;Colts at Jaguars;CBS

3:30 p.m.;Buccaneers at Saints;Fox

7:20 p.m.;Cowboys at Rams;NBC

GOLF

1 p.m.;LPGA: ANA Inspiration;Golf

5 p.m.;PGA: Safeway Open;Golf 

HOCKEY

2 p.m.;Lightning vs. Islanders;NBC

SOCCER

7:55 a.m.;Leicester City at West Bromwich Albion;NBCSN

9 p.m.;Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Tijuana;FS1

TENNIS

3 p.m.;U.S. Open;ESPN

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

