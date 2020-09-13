TV/radio highlights 9/14/20

BASEBALL
3 p.m.;Phillies at Marlins;MLB
4 p.m.;Cardinals at Brewers (2);FSM
6:30 p.m.;Braves at Orioles;MLB
7 p.m.;Twins at White Sox;NBCSCH
7 p.m.;Athletics at Mariners;FS1
9:30 p.m.;Dodgers at Padres;MLB
FOOTBALL
6 p.m.;Steelers vs. Giants;ESPN
9:15 p.m.;Titans at Broncos;ESPN
HOCKEY
7 p.m.;Stars vs. Golden Knights;NBCSN
SOCCER
1:55 p.m.;Wolverhampton at Sheffield United;NBCSN
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
