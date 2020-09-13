 Skip to main content
TV/radio highlights 9/14/20
BASEBALL

3 p.m.;Phillies at Marlins;MLB

4 p.m.;Cardinals at Brewers (2);FSM 

6:30 p.m.;Braves at Orioles;MLB

7 p.m.;Twins at White Sox;NBCSCH

7 p.m.;Athletics at Mariners;FS1

9:30 p.m.;Dodgers at Padres;MLB

FOOTBALL

6 p.m.;Steelers vs. Giants;ESPN

9:15 p.m.;Titans at Broncos;ESPN

HOCKEY

7 p.m.;Stars vs. Golden Knights;NBCSN

SOCCER

1:55 p.m.;Wolverhampton at Sheffield United;NBCSN

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

