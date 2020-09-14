TV/radio highlights 9/15/20

BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.;Nationals at Rays;MLB
6:30 p.m.;Cardinals at Brewers;FSM
7 p.m.;Indians at Cubs;MARQ
7 p.m.;Twins at White Sox;NBCSCH
8:30 p.m.;Diamondbacks at Angels;FS1
8:30 p.m.;Giants at Mariners;MLB
BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.;Celtics vs. Heat;ESPN
6 p.m.;WNBA playoffs;ESPN2
8 p.m.;Nuggets vs. Clippers;ESPN
8 p.m.;WNBA playoffs;ESPN2
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.;Tour de France: Stage 16;NBCSN
HOCKEY
7 p.m.;Lightning vs. Islanders;NBCSN
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
