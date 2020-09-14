 Skip to main content
TV/radio highlights 9/15/20
BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.;Nationals at Rays;MLB

6:30 p.m.;Cardinals at Brewers;FSM

7 p.m.;Indians at Cubs;MARQ 

7 p.m.;Twins at White Sox;NBCSCH

8:30 p.m.;Diamondbacks at Angels;FS1

8:30 p.m.;Giants at Mariners;MLB

BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.;Celtics vs. Heat;ESPN

6 p.m.;WNBA playoffs;ESPN2 

8 p.m.;Nuggets vs. Clippers;ESPN

8 p.m.;WNBA playoffs;ESPN2

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.;Tour de France: Stage 16;NBCSN

HOCKEY

7 p.m.;Lightning vs. Islanders;NBCSN

 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

