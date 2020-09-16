TV/radio highlights 9/17/20

AUTO RACING
7 p.m.;Truck: UNOH 200;FS1
8:30 p.m.;ARCA: Menards Series;FS1
BASEBALL
Noon;Red Sox at Marlins;MLB
1 p.m.;Twins at White Sox;NBCSCH
3 p.m.;Diamondbacks at Angels;MLB
6 p.m.;Cardinals at Brewers;FSM
6 p.m.;Mets at Phillies;MLB
9 p.m.;Dodgers at Rockies;MLB
BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Heat vs. Celtics;ESPN
6 p.m.;WNBA: Phoenix vs. Minnesota;ESPN2
8 p.m.;WNBA: Connecticut vs. Los Angeles;ESPN2
CYCLING
5:30 a.m.;Tour de France: Stage 18;NBCSN
FOOTBALL
7:20 p.m.;Bengals at Browns;NFL
GOLF
6:30 a.m.;U.S. Open;Golf
1 p.m.;U.S. Open;NBC
1 p.m.;LPGA: Portland Classic;Golf
HOCKEY
7 p.m.;Lightning vs. Islanders;NBCSN
TRACK & FIELD
Noon;IAAF: Diamond League;NBCSN
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
