TV/radio highlights 9/17/20
TV/radio highlights 9/17/20

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.;Truck: UNOH 200;FS1

8:30 p.m.;ARCA: Menards Series;FS1

BASEBALL

Noon;Red Sox at Marlins;MLB

1 p.m.;Twins at White Sox;NBCSCH

3 p.m.;Diamondbacks at Angels;MLB

6 p.m.;Cardinals at Brewers;FSM

6 p.m.;Mets at Phillies;MLB

9 p.m.;Dodgers at Rockies;MLB

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;Heat vs. Celtics;ESPN

6 p.m.;WNBA: Phoenix vs. Minnesota;ESPN2

8 p.m.;WNBA: Connecticut vs. Los Angeles;ESPN2

CYCLING

5:30 a.m.;Tour de France: Stage 18;NBCSN

FOOTBALL

7:20 p.m.;Bengals at Browns;NFL

GOLF

6:30 a.m.;U.S. Open;Golf

1 p.m.;U.S. Open;NBC

1 p.m.;LPGA: Portland Classic;Golf

HOCKEY

7 p.m.;Lightning vs. Islanders;NBCSN

TRACK & FIELD

Noon;IAAF: Diamond League;NBCSN

 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

