TV/radio highlights 9/2/20
TV/radio highlights 9/2/20

BASEBALL

2 p.m.;Giants at Rockies;MLB

5:30 p.m.;Cardinals at Reds;FSM

5:30 p.m.;Blue Jays at Marlins;MLB

6 p.m.;Cubs at Pirates;MARQ

7 p.m.;White Sox at Twins;NBCSCH

8:30 p.m.;Diamondbacks at Dodgers;MLB

BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.;Heat vs. Bucks;TNT

8 p.m.;Thunder vs. Rockets;ESPN 

HOCKEY

7 p.m.;Avalanche vs. Stars;NBCSN

SOCCER

6 p.m.;MLS: Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United;FS1

TENNIS

11 a.m.;U.S. Open;ESPN

6 p.m.;U.S. Open;ESPN2

 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

