TV/radio highlights 9/20/20

BASEBALL
Noon;White Sox at Reds;NBCSCH
Noon;Yankees at Red Sox;TBS
3 p.m.;Pirates at Cardinals;FSM
3 p.m.;Giants at Athletics;ESPN
3 p.m.;Mariners at Padres;MLB
6 p.m.;Twins at Cubs;ESPN
BASKETBALL
Noon;WNBA: Connecticut vs. Las Vegas;ESPN2
2 p.m.;WNBA: Minnesota vs. Seattle;ABC
6:30 p.m.;Lakers vs. Nuggets;TNT
CYCLING
8:30 a.m.;Tour de France: Final Stage;NBCSN
FOOTBALL
Noon;Giants at Bears;CBS
Noon;Lions at Packers;Fox
3:25 p.m.;Chiefs at Chargers;CBS
7:20 p.m.;Patriots at Seahawks;NBC
GOLF
9 a.m.;U.S. Open;Golf
11 a.m.;U.S. Open;NBC
2 p.m.;Champions: Pure Insurance Championship;Golf
HORSE RACING
5 p.m.;Breeders' Cup Challenge Series;NBCSN
SOCCER
1 p.m.;Premier: Burnley at Leicester City;NBCSN
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
