 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV/radio highlights 9/20/20
0 comments

TV/radio highlights 9/20/20

BASEBALL

Noon;White Sox at Reds;NBCSCH

Noon;Yankees at Red Sox;TBS

3 p.m.;Pirates at Cardinals;FSM

3 p.m.;Giants at Athletics;ESPN

3 p.m.;Mariners at Padres;MLB

6 p.m.;Twins at Cubs;ESPN 

BASKETBALL

Noon;WNBA: Connecticut vs. Las Vegas;ESPN2 

2 p.m.;WNBA: Minnesota vs. Seattle;ABC

6:30 p.m.;Lakers vs. Nuggets;TNT

CYCLING

8:30 a.m.;Tour de France: Final Stage;NBCSN

FOOTBALL

Noon;Giants at Bears;CBS

Noon;Lions at Packers;Fox

3:25 p.m.;Chiefs at Chargers;CBS

7:20 p.m.;Patriots at Seahawks;NBC

GOLF

9 a.m.;U.S. Open;Golf

11 a.m.;U.S. Open;NBC

2 p.m.;Champions: Pure Insurance Championship;Golf

HORSE RACING

5 p.m.;Breeders' Cup Challenge Series;NBCSN

SOCCER

1 p.m.;Premier: Burnley at Leicester City;NBCSN

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News