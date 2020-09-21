 Skip to main content
TV/radio highlights 9/22/20
BASEBALL

2 p.m.;Phillies at Nationals (2);MLB

5 p.m.;White Sox at Indians;NBCSCH

5:30 p.m.;Yankees at Blue Jays;ESPN

6 p.m.;Cubs at Pirates;MARQ

7 p.m.;Cardinals at Royals;FSM

8 p.m.;Rangers at Diamondbacks;FS1

9 p.m.;Athletics at Dodgers;ESPN 

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;WNBA: Seattle vs. Minnesota;ESPN2

8 p.m.;Lakers vs. Nuggets;TNT

8 p.m.;WNBA: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut;ESPN2

GOLF

2 p.m.;Payne's Valley Cup;Golf

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

