TV/radio highlights 9/23/20
TV/radio highlights 9/23/20

BASEBALL

3 p.m.;Angels at Padres;MLB

5 p.m.;White Sox at Indians;NBCSCH

6 p.m.;Cubs at Pirates;MARQ

6 p.m.;Marlins at Braves;MLB

7 p.m.;Cardinals at Royals;FSM

8:30 p.m.;Athletics at Dodgers;MLB 

BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.;Celtics vs. Heat;ESPN

HOCKEY

7 p.m.;Lightning vs. Stars;NBCSN

SOCCER

6:30 p.m.;Orlando City SC at Sporting KC;FS1

 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

