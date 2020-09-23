 Skip to main content
TV/radio highlights 9/24/20
TV/radio highlights 9/24/20

BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.;Cubs at Pirates;MARQ

5 p.m.;White Sox at Indians;NBCSCH

5:30 p.m.;Yankees at Blue Jays;MLB 

7 p.m.;Brewers at Cardinals;FSM

7 p.m.;Tigers at Royals;FS1 

8:30 p.m.;Athletics at Dodgers;MLB

BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.;WNBA: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut;ESPN2

8 p.m.;Lakers vs. Nuggets;TNT

8:30 p.m.;WNBA: Seattle vs. Minnesota;ESPN2 

FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.;UAB at South Alabama;ESPN

7:20 p.m.;Dolphins at Jaguars;NFL

GOLF

2 p.m.;PGA: Puntacana Resort Championship;Golf

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

