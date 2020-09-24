TV/radio highlights 9/25/20

AUTO RACING
8 p.m.;Truck: World of Westgate 200;FS1
BASEBALL
4 p.m.;Brewers at Cardinals (2);FSM
5 p.m.;Mets at Nationals;MLB
7 p.m.;Cubs at White Sox;NBCSCH,MARQ
8:30 p.m.;Padres at Giants;MLB
BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.;Celtics vs. Heat;ESPN
GOLF
2 p.m.;PGA: Puntacana Resort Championship;Golf
HOCKEY
7 p.m.;Lightning vs. Stars;NBCSN
TRACK & FIELD
11 a.m.;IAAF Diamond League;NBCSN
