 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV/radio highlights 9/25/20
0 comments

TV/radio highlights 9/25/20

AUTO RACING

8 p.m.;Truck: World of Westgate 200;FS1

BASEBALL

4 p.m.;Brewers at Cardinals (2);FSM

5 p.m.;Mets at Nationals;MLB

7 p.m.;Cubs at White Sox;NBCSCH,MARQ

8:30 p.m.;Padres at Giants;MLB  

BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.;Celtics vs. Heat;ESPN 

GOLF

2 p.m.;PGA: Puntacana Resort Championship;Golf

HOCKEY

7 p.m.;Lightning vs. Stars;NBCSN

TRACK & FIELD

11 a.m.;IAAF Diamond League;NBCSN

 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News