TV/radio highlights 9/26/20

AUTO RACING
8 p.m.;Truck: World of Westgate 200;FS1
BASEBALL
Noon;Marlins at Yankees;MLB
3 p.m.;Mariners at Athletics;MLB
6 p.m.;Brewers at Cardinals;Fox
6 p.m.;Cubs at White Sox;NBCSCH,MARQ
6 p.m.;Reds at Twins;FS1
8 p.m.;Angels at Dodgers;MLB
BASKETBALL
8 p.m.;Lakers vs. Nuggets;TNT
FOOTBALL
11 a.m.;Kansas State at Oklahoma;Fox
11 a.m.;Florida at Ole Miss;ESPN
11 a.m.;UCF at East Carolina;ABC
11 a.m.;Georgia Southern at Louisville;ESPN2
12:30 p.m.;Iowa State at TCU;FS1
2:30 p.m.;Mississippi State at LSU;CBS
2:30 p.m.;Texas at Texas Tech;Fox
2:30 p.m.;Army at Cincinnati;ESPN
2:30 p.m.;West Virginia at Oklahoma State;ABC
2:30 p.m.;UTEP at UL Monroe;ESPN2
6 p.m.;Alabama at Missouri;ESPN
6:30 p.m.;Florida State at Miami;ABC
9:15 p.m.;Troy at Brigham Young;ESPN
GOLF
2 p.m.;PGA: Puntacana Resort Championship;NBC
HOCKEY
7 p.m.;Lightning vs. Stars;NBC
SOCCER
6:25 a.m.;Manchester United at Brighton;NBCSN
8:55 a.m.;Newcastle United at Tottenham;NBCSN
11:30 a.m.;Chelsea at West Bromwich Albion;NBC
Noon;NWSL: Chicago at Washington;CBS
9 p.m.;Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Monterrey;FS1
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
