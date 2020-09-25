 Skip to main content
TV/radio highlights 9/26/20
AUTO RACING

8 p.m.;Truck: World of Westgate 200;FS1

BASEBALL

Noon;Marlins at Yankees;MLB

3 p.m.;Mariners at Athletics;MLB

6 p.m.;Brewers at Cardinals;Fox

6 p.m.;Cubs at White Sox;NBCSCH,MARQ

6 p.m.;Reds at Twins;FS1

8 p.m.;Angels at Dodgers;MLB  

BASKETBALL

8 p.m.;Lakers vs. Nuggets;TNT 

FOOTBALL

11 a.m.;Kansas State at Oklahoma;Fox

11 a.m.;Florida at Ole Miss;ESPN

11 a.m.;UCF at East Carolina;ABC

11 a.m.;Georgia Southern at Louisville;ESPN2

12:30 p.m.;Iowa State at TCU;FS1

2:30 p.m.;Mississippi State at LSU;CBS

2:30 p.m.;Texas at Texas Tech;Fox

2:30 p.m.;Army at Cincinnati;ESPN

2:30 p.m.;West Virginia at Oklahoma State;ABC

2:30 p.m.;UTEP at UL Monroe;ESPN2

6 p.m.;Alabama at Missouri;ESPN

6:30 p.m.;Florida State at Miami;ABC

9:15 p.m.;Troy at Brigham Young;ESPN

GOLF

2 p.m.;PGA: Puntacana Resort Championship;NBC

HOCKEY

7 p.m.;Lightning vs. Stars;NBC

SOCCER

6:25 a.m.;Manchester United at Brighton;NBCSN

8:55 a.m.;Newcastle United at Tottenham;NBCSN

11:30 a.m.;Chelsea at West Bromwich Albion;NBC

Noon;NWSL: Chicago at Washington;CBS

9 p.m.;Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Monterrey;FS1

 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

