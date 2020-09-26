 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV/radio highlights 9/27/20
0 comments

TV/radio highlights 9/27/20

AUTO RACING

6:05 a.m.;Formula One: Russian Grand Prix;ESPN

1 p.m.;NHRA: AMALIE Motor Oil Gatornationals;FS1

6 p.m.;NASCARA: South Point 400;NBCSN

BASEBALL

2 p.m.;Brewers at Cardinals;FSM

2 p.m.;Cubs at White Sox;NBCSCH,MARQ 

BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.;Celtics vs. Heat;ESPN

BOWLING

11 a.m.;PBA: Division Quarterfinals 1;FS1 

6 p.m.;PBA: Division Quarterfinals 2;FS1 

FOOTBALL

Noon;Bears at Falcons;Fox

Noon;Titans at Vikings;CBS

3:25 p.m.;Cowboys at Seahawks;Fox

7:20 p.m.;Packers at Saints;NBC

GOLF

2 p.m.;PGA: Puntacana Resort Championship;NBC

SOCCER

6:05 a.m.;Leeds United at Sheffield United;NBCSN

6:30 a.m.;Bundesliga League;FS1

7:55 a.m.;Aston Villa at Fulham;NBCSN

10:25 a.m.;Leicester City at Manchester City;NBCSN

SOFTBALL

Noon;Athletes Unlimited;ESPN2

TENNIS

11 a.m.;French Open;NBC

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News