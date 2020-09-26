TV/radio highlights 9/27/20

AUTO RACING
6:05 a.m.;Formula One: Russian Grand Prix;ESPN
1 p.m.;NHRA: AMALIE Motor Oil Gatornationals;FS1
6 p.m.;NASCARA: South Point 400;NBCSN
BASEBALL
2 p.m.;Brewers at Cardinals;FSM
2 p.m.;Cubs at White Sox;NBCSCH,MARQ
BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.;Celtics vs. Heat;ESPN
BOWLING
11 a.m.;PBA: Division Quarterfinals 1;FS1
6 p.m.;PBA: Division Quarterfinals 2;FS1
FOOTBALL
Noon;Bears at Falcons;Fox
Noon;Titans at Vikings;CBS
3:25 p.m.;Cowboys at Seahawks;Fox
7:20 p.m.;Packers at Saints;NBC
GOLF
2 p.m.;PGA: Puntacana Resort Championship;NBC
SOCCER
6:05 a.m.;Leeds United at Sheffield United;NBCSN
6:30 a.m.;Bundesliga League;FS1
7:55 a.m.;Aston Villa at Fulham;NBCSN
10:25 a.m.;Leicester City at Manchester City;NBCSN
SOFTBALL
Noon;Athletes Unlimited;ESPN2
TENNIS
11 a.m.;French Open;NBC
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
