TV/radio highlights 9/30/20
BASEBALL

11 a.m.;Reds at Braves;ESPN

Noon.;Astros at Twins;ESPN2

1 p.m.;Marlins at Cubs;ABC

2 p.m.;White Sox at Athletics;ESPN

3 p.m.;Blue Jays at Rays;TBS

4 p.m.;Cardinals at Padres;ESPN2

6 p.m.;Yankees at Indians;ESPN

9 p.m.;Brewers at Dodgers;ESPN 

BASKETBALL

8 p.m.;NBA Finals: Heat vs. Lakers;ABC

BOWLING

6 p.m.;PBA: Finals;FS1

 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

