TV/radio highlights 9/30/20

BASEBALL
11 a.m.;Reds at Braves;ESPN
Noon.;Astros at Twins;ESPN2
1 p.m.;Marlins at Cubs;ABC
2 p.m.;White Sox at Athletics;ESPN
3 p.m.;Blue Jays at Rays;TBS
4 p.m.;Cardinals at Padres;ESPN2
6 p.m.;Yankees at Indians;ESPN
9 p.m.;Brewers at Dodgers;ESPN
BASKETBALL
8 p.m.;NBA Finals: Heat vs. Lakers;ABC
BOWLING
6 p.m.;PBA: Finals;FS1
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!