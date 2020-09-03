 Skip to main content
TV/radio highlights 9/4/20
BASEBALL

3 p.m.;Nationals at Braves;MLB

5:30 p.m.;Reds at Pirates;MLB

7 p.m.;Cardinals at Cubs;FSM,MARQ

7 p.m.;White Sox at Royals;NBCSCH

8:30 p.m.;Padres at Athletics;MLB

BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.;Bucks vs. Heat;TNT

8 p.m.;Lakers vs. Rockets;ESPN

GOLF

Noon;PGA: Tour Championship;Golf

HOCKEY

7 p.m.;Stars vs. Avalanche;NBCSN

SOCCER

9 p.m.;Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana;FS1

TENNIS

11 a.m.;U.S. Open;ESPN

5 p.m.;U.S. Open;ESPN2

 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

