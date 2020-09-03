TV/radio highlights 9/4/20

BASEBALL
3 p.m.;Nationals at Braves;MLB
5:30 p.m.;Reds at Pirates;MLB
7 p.m.;Cardinals at Cubs;FSM,MARQ
7 p.m.;White Sox at Royals;NBCSCH
8:30 p.m.;Padres at Athletics;MLB
BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.;Bucks vs. Heat;TNT
8 p.m.;Lakers vs. Rockets;ESPN
GOLF
Noon;PGA: Tour Championship;Golf
HOCKEY
7 p.m.;Stars vs. Avalanche;NBCSN
SOCCER
9 p.m.;Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana;FS1
TENNIS
11 a.m.;U.S. Open;ESPN
5 p.m.;U.S. Open;ESPN2
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
