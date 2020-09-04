 Skip to main content
TV/radio highlights 9/5/20
TV/radio highlights 9/5/20

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m.;Xfinity: Sports Clips VFW 200;NBC

1:30 p.m.;IMSA;NBC

BASEBALL

3 p.m.;Cardinals at Cubs (2);FSM,MARQ

3 p.m.;Padres at Athletics;Fox

6 p.m.;White Sox at Royals;NBCSCH

6 p.m.;Reds at Pirates;FS1

6 p.m.;Nationals at Braves;MLB

7 p.m.;Brewers at Indians;MLB 

9:30 p.m.;Angels at Astros;MLB

BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.;Raptors vs. Celtics;TNT

8 p.m.;Nuggets vs. Clippers;TNT

CYCLING

7 a.m.;Tour de France: Stage 8;NBCSN

FOOTBALL

Noon;Eastern Kentucky at Marshall;ESPN

3:30 p.m.;SMU at Texas State;ESPN

7 p.m.;Arkansas State at Memphis;ESPN

GOLF

Noon;PGA: Tour Championship;Golf

HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.;Islanders vs. Flyers;NBC

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.;Kentucky Derby;NBC 

SOCCER

11 a.m.;UEFA: Iceland vs. England;ABC

Noon;NWSL: Sky Blue FC at Washington;CBS

1:30 p.m.;UEFA: Portugal vs. Crotia;ABC

7 p.m.;MSL: Atlanta United at Orlando City;Fox

TENNIS

10 a.m.;U.S. Open;ESPN2

6 p.m.;U.S. Open;ESPN2

 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

