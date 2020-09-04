TV/radio highlights 9/5/20

AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m.;Xfinity: Sports Clips VFW 200;NBC
1:30 p.m.;IMSA;NBC
BASEBALL
3 p.m.;Cardinals at Cubs (2);FSM,MARQ
3 p.m.;Padres at Athletics;Fox
6 p.m.;White Sox at Royals;NBCSCH
6 p.m.;Reds at Pirates;FS1
6 p.m.;Nationals at Braves;MLB
7 p.m.;Brewers at Indians;MLB
9:30 p.m.;Angels at Astros;MLB
BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.;Raptors vs. Celtics;TNT
8 p.m.;Nuggets vs. Clippers;TNT
CYCLING
7 a.m.;Tour de France: Stage 8;NBCSN
FOOTBALL
Noon;Eastern Kentucky at Marshall;ESPN
3:30 p.m.;SMU at Texas State;ESPN
7 p.m.;Arkansas State at Memphis;ESPN
GOLF
Noon;PGA: Tour Championship;Golf
HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.;Islanders vs. Flyers;NBC
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.;Kentucky Derby;NBC
SOCCER
11 a.m.;UEFA: Iceland vs. England;ABC
Noon;NWSL: Sky Blue FC at Washington;CBS
1:30 p.m.;UEFA: Portugal vs. Crotia;ABC
7 p.m.;MSL: Atlanta United at Orlando City;Fox
TENNIS
10 a.m.;U.S. Open;ESPN2
6 p.m.;U.S. Open;ESPN2
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
