TV/radio highlights 9/6/20

AUTO RACING
8 a.m.;Formula One: Italian Grand Prix;ESPN2
Noon;NHRA: U.S. Nationals;Fox
1 p.m.;Truck: Education Lottery 200;FS1
5 p.m.;NASCAR: Southern 500;NBCSN
BASEBALL
Noon;Brewers at Indians;ESPN2
Noon;Nationals at Braves;MLB
1 p.m.;White Sox at Royals;NBCSCH
3 p.m.;Astros at Angels;TBS
6 p.m.;Cardinals at Cubs;ESPN
9 p.m.;Rockies at Dodgers;MLB
BASKETBALL
2:30 p.m.;Bucks vs. Heat;ABC
7:30 p.m.;Rockets vs. Lakers;ABC
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.;Tour de France: Stage 9;NBCSN
GOLF
2 p.m.;PGA: Tour Championship;NBC
HOCKEY
7 p.m.;Golden Knights vs. Stars;NBC
SOCCER
7 p.m.;MLS: Nashville at Inter Miami;FS1
TENNIS
10 a.m.;U.S. Open;ESPN
2 p.m.;U.S. Open;ESPN
6 p.m.;U.S. Open;ESPN2
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
