TV/radio highlights 9/6/20
AUTO RACING

8 a.m.;Formula One: Italian Grand Prix;ESPN2

Noon;NHRA: U.S. Nationals;Fox

1 p.m.;Truck: Education Lottery 200;FS1

5 p.m.;NASCAR: Southern 500;NBCSN

BASEBALL

Noon;Brewers at Indians;ESPN2

Noon;Nationals at Braves;MLB

1 p.m.;White Sox at Royals;NBCSCH

3 p.m.;Astros at Angels;TBS

6 p.m.;Cardinals at Cubs;ESPN

9 p.m.;Rockies at Dodgers;MLB 

BASKETBALL

2:30 p.m.;Bucks vs. Heat;ABC

7:30 p.m.;Rockets vs. Lakers;ABC

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.;Tour de France: Stage 9;NBCSN

GOLF

2 p.m.;PGA: Tour Championship;NBC

HOCKEY

7 p.m.;Golden Knights vs. Stars;NBC

SOCCER

7 p.m.;MLS: Nashville at Inter Miami;FS1

TENNIS

10 a.m.;U.S. Open;ESPN

2 p.m.;U.S. Open;ESPN

6 p.m.;U.S. Open;ESPN2

 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

