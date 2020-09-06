 Skip to main content
TV/radio highlights 9/7/20
BASEBALL

Noon;Phillies at Mets;MLB

3 p.m.;Cardinals at Cubs;MARQ,FSM

5 p.m.;Rays at Nationals;MLB

8 p.m.;Rockies at Padres;FS1 

BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.;Celtics vs. Raptors;TNT

8 p.m.;Clippers vs. Nuggets;TNT

FOOTBALL

7 p.m.;BYU at Navy;ESPN

GOLF

12:30 p.m.;PGA: Tour Championship;NBC

HOCKEY

7 p.m.;Lightning vs. Islanders;NBCSN

TENNIS

10 a.m.;U.S. Open;ESPN,ESPN2

6 p.m.;U.S. Open;ESPN2

 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

