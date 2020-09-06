TV/radio highlights 9/7/20

BASEBALL
Noon;Phillies at Mets;MLB
3 p.m.;Cardinals at Cubs;MARQ,FSM
5 p.m.;Rays at Nationals;MLB
8 p.m.;Rockies at Padres;FS1
BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.;Celtics vs. Raptors;TNT
8 p.m.;Clippers vs. Nuggets;TNT
FOOTBALL
7 p.m.;BYU at Navy;ESPN
GOLF
12:30 p.m.;PGA: Tour Championship;NBC
HOCKEY
7 p.m.;Lightning vs. Islanders;NBCSN
TENNIS
10 a.m.;U.S. Open;ESPN,ESPN2
6 p.m.;U.S. Open;ESPN2
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
