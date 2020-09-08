 Skip to main content
TV/radio highlights 9/9/20
0 comments

BASEBALL

5 p.m.;Royals at Indians;MLB

6 p.m.;Sox at Pirates;NBCSCH

7 p.m.;Reds at Cubs;MARQ

8:30 p.m.;Dodgers at Diamondbacks;MLB 

BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.;Raptors vs. Celtics;ESPN

8 p.m.;Clippers vs. Nuggets;ESPN

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.;Tour de France: Stage 11;NBCSN

HOCKEY

7 p.m.;Islanders vs. Lightning;NBCSN

SOCCER

9 p.m.;Liga MX: UNAM at Santos Laguna;FS1

TENNIS

10 a.m.;U.S. Open;ESPN

6 p.m.;U.S. Open;ESPN2

 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

