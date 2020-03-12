You are the owner of this article.
TV/radio highlights 3/13/20
TV/radio highlights 3/13/20

BASKETBALL

11 a.m.,Class 1A: Madison vs. Aurora Christian,WEEK

1 p.m.,Class 1A: Roanoke-Benson vs. Goreville,WEEK

5:30 p.m.,Class 2A: Chicago Orr vs. Mater Dei,CW

7 p.m.,Class 2A: Timothy Christian vs. SH-Griffin,CW

7 p.m.,Normal West vs. Collinsville,WJBC

GOLF

Noon,The Players Championship,Golf

 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

