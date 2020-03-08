TV/radio highlights 3/9/20

BASEBALL
Noon,Spring: Yankees vs. Phillies,MLB
Noon,Spring: Dodgers vs. Padres,MLB
8 p.m.,Spring: Athletics vs. Rangers,MLB
BASKETBALL
6 p.m.,Southern Conference Tournament,ESPN
6 p.m.,Women: American Tournament,ESPN2
7 p.m.,Women: Big East Tournament,FS1
8 p.m.,West Coast Tournament,ESPN
8:30 p.m.,Horizon League Tournament,ESPN2
10:30 p.m.,West Coast Tournament,ESPN
HOCKEY
7 p.m.,Panthers at Blues,FSM
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.