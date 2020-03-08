You are the owner of this article.
TV/radio highlights 3/9/20
TV/radio highlights 3/9/20

BASEBALL

Noon,Spring: Yankees vs. Phillies,MLB

Noon,Spring: Dodgers vs. Padres,MLB

8 p.m.,Spring: Athletics vs. Rangers,MLB

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.,Southern Conference Tournament,ESPN

6 p.m.,Women: American Tournament,ESPN2

7 p.m.,Women: Big East Tournament,FS1

8 p.m.,West Coast Tournament,ESPN

8:30 p.m.,Horizon League Tournament,ESPN2

10:30 p.m.,West Coast Tournament,ESPN  

HOCKEY

7 p.m.,Panthers at Blues,FSM

 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

