Pritzker: Illinois ‘shouldn’t have a second spike’ of COVID-19 if safety rules are followed

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday that Illinois is on pace to enter the next phase of reopening after COVID-19-related shutdowns later this month, and added he doesn’t expect a second surge of the virus in the fall as long as safety guidelines are followed.

“If you go to the (Illinois Department of Public Health) website you'll see that every one of the metrics, every one of the metrics by which the epidemiologists say we should be measuring our progress is going in the right direction,” the governor said. “Every one of them, and it's because of what everybody has done across the state.”

Speaking at an appearance in Moline, he said that while his was “not an epidemiological opinion,” he said “we shouldn’t have a second spike” as long as face covering, social distancing and other rules are followed.

“Now we know what the mitigations are that we can put in place,” he said. “We know how to manage through, making sure that our health care system doesn't get overwhelmed. But I pray, and I think we should all pray, that the fall doesn't bring the kind of spike that some people expect. But we are much better prepared for that now than we were a few months ago when this first hit.”