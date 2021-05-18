Pritzker to phase out eviction moratorium but allocates $1.5 billion to rental relief

The state saw one of its best days for COVID-19 cases in recent memory, with fewer than 1,000 cases reported for the first time since March 15.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 946 new cases, with the statewide positivity rate dropping below 3% to 2.9%. The rate as a percentage of tests dipped to 2.4%. IDPH also reported six new deaths.

Sangamon County saw 69 new cases over the weekend, with 36 reported Saturday, 25 on Sunday and eight new cases on Monday, with no additional deaths reported. Menard County reported one case from Saturday with no cases reported Sunday or Monday. No deaths were reported.

Regarding masks, Pritzker said Monday the state would review guidelines following new CDC recommendations allowing vaccinated people to forgo the coverings in indoor and outdoor settings. He said having the new guidelines could help motivate people to get the vaccine to participate in normal, daily activities.

"We are relying on people to do the right thing," Pritzker said. "We are relying on people to recognize that they don't want to infect unvaccinated people and that they themselves don't want to get sick. It's important for people to protect themselves and I think there's a real motivation to get vaccinated as a result of that."

Monday proved to be a slow day for vaccinations with 32,253 doses reported statewide, bringing the seven-day average to 61,275 vaccinations per day, the lowest for the state since February 23. IDPH reported that 64% of people throughout the state have received at least one dose of the vaccine Overall, the state has provided 10,407,841 vaccinations, with 4,808,286 people being fully vaccinated—37.74% of the state's population.

