Pritzker: Work on Illinois budget cuts will continue despite no veto session

Pritzker said he is disappointed that the session was canceled because "there is so much work that needs to be done for the state, not just about the budget, but so many other matters." That includes criminal justice reform, an issue the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus had hoped to address during the veto session.

"I've been assured by the leaders that we'll get right at it as soon as we can in January," Pritzker said.

Newly elected lawmakers will be sworn in January 14. The leaves several days that the current group of lawmakers can still meet and act on legislation. Moreover, with the start of the new calendar year, bills set to take effect immediately can pass with regular majorities, not a super majority of the House and Senate.

"We'll be looking at trying to get more done in early January," Pritzker said.

House Republican Leader Jim Durkin has already warned that if House Democrats try to raise taxes to balance the budget, there will not be any House Republican votes added to the roll call.