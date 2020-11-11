Pritzker: Work on Illinois budget cuts will continue despite no veto session

Work will continue to identify significant cuts that can be made to the state budget despite cancellation of the General Assembly's veto session, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday.
Pritzker said he'll also be working to convince credit rating agencies not to downgrade the state's bonds to junk status following the failure of the graduated income tax amendment.
"I'm already convening the leaders. There's a great deal of work that needs to be done," Pritzker said during an event in Chicago. "We've trimmed across the executive branch throughout the last two years and there's more to be done than just trimming. Now we're going to have to make some serious and, frankly, painful cuts. Those aren't things I can do alone. The legislature has to be right there with us."
The Pritzker administration has warned that state revenues could fall by billions of dollars because the COVID-19 pandemic has hurt the state's economy. Along with that, the state could have received more than $1 billion in additional revenue from the graduated income tax had voters approved the constitutional amendment.
Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park and House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, said Tuesday that the veto session scheduled to start next week was canceled because of surging COVID-19 cases around the state. They cited comments made by Gail O'Neill, director of the Sangamon County Department of Public Health, that the Springfield area is facing a virus "tsunami" right now.
Pritzker said he is disappointed that the session was canceled because "there is so much work that needs to be done for the state, not just about the budget, but so many other matters." That includes criminal justice reform, an issue the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus had hoped to address during the veto session.
"I've been assured by the leaders that we'll get right at it as soon as we can in January," Pritzker said.
Newly elected lawmakers will be sworn in January 14. The leaves several days that the current group of lawmakers can still meet and act on legislation. Moreover, with the start of the new calendar year, bills set to take effect immediately can pass with regular majorities, not a super majority of the House and Senate.
"We'll be looking at trying to get more done in early January," Pritzker said.
House Republican Leader Jim Durkin has already warned that if House Democrats try to raise taxes to balance the budget, there will not be any House Republican votes added to the roll call.
Pritzker said he's also going to be working to convince bond rating agencies not to drop Illinois' debt to junk status. Some agencies suggested a rating downgrade could happen if the tax amendment failed. Illinois' credit rating is now just a step above junk status.
Who are they? IL children recently reported missing
These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).
Trinity Johnson, Age Now: 16, Missing: 08/27/2020. Missing From BRIDGEVIEW, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Bridgeview Police De…
Deontae Neealy, Age Now: 17, Missing: 10/31/2020. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police Departmen…
Latajia Jackson, Age Now: 17, Missing: 10/10/2020. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police Departme…
Anton Gann, Age Now: 15, Missing: 10/30/2020. Missing From CENTRALIA, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Centralia Police Departmen…
Calvinesha Hamilton, Age Now: 18, Missing: 10/31/2020. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police Depa…
Zion Spears, Age Now: 17, Missing: 10/20/2020. Missing From RICHTON PARK, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Richton Park Police De…
J'Shaun Pettway, Age Now: 15, Missing: 05/20/2020. Missing From CENTREVILLE, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Centreville Police …
Cayden Fantz, Age Now: 17, Missing: 08/26/2020. Missing From QUINCY, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Adams County Sheriff's Offi…
Sean McGrath, Age Now: 17, Missing: 09/18/2020. Missing From MOMENCE, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Kankakee County Sheriff's …
Destinee Willis, Age Now: 16, Missing: 10/04/2020. Missing From EWING, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Franklin County Sheriff's…
Deont'e Sexton, Age Now: 16, Missing: 08/11/2020. Missing From GALESBURG, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Galesburg Police Depar…
Adrian Bustamente Vega, Age Now: 14, Missing: 11/16/2019. Missing From LAKE IN THE HILLS, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Villag…
Joseph Sardin, Age Now: 17, Missing: 10/19/2020. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police Department…
Summer Payton, Age Now: 17, Missing: 10/20/2020. Missing From SCHILLER PARK, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Schiller Park Polic…
Isaac Coryn, Age Now: 16, Missing: 10/06/2020. Missing From MOLINE, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Rock Island Police Departmen…
Alina Holmes, Age Now: 17, Missing: 10/05/2020. Missing From CALUMET CITY, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Country Club Hills Po…
Kash'mill Carter, Age Now: 7 Month(s), Missing: 04/22/2020. Missing From PEORIA, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Peoria Police D…
Dakayla Forrest, Age Now: 18, Missing: 10/05/2020. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police Departme…
Marshawn Shelby, Age Now: 15, Missing: 10/14/2020. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police Departme…
Tayshawn Wilson, Age Now: 15, Missing: 06/17/2020. Missing From ROCKFORD, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Rockford Police Depart…
Ayden Ruiz, Age Now: 5, Missing: 09/16/2020. Missing From ROSEMONT, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Rosemont Police Department (…
Angel Alston, Age Now: 10 Month(s), Missing: 05/20/2020. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police De…
Oliver Harrison, Age Now: 4, Missing: 05/21/2018. Missing From PITTSFIELD, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Pike County Sheriff's…
Stariona Harrison, Age Now: 5, Missing: 05/21/2018. Missing From PITTSFIELD, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Pike County Sheriff…
Kristina Korte, Age Now: 17, Missing: 10/11/2020. Missing From BOURBONNAIS, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Kankakee Sheriff's D…
Keleigh Atkinson, Age Now: 16, Missing: 07/17/2020. Missing From HARRISBURG, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Harrisburg Police D…
Claudia Jackson, Age Now: 17, Missing: 10/02/2020. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police Departme…
Mygee Bluford, Age Now: 18, Missing: 10/06/2020. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police Department…
Ruth Lopez, Age Now: 16, Missing: 09/26/2020. Missing From VILLA PARK, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Villa Park Police Departm…
Jordan Bishop, Age Now: 17, Missing: 10/04/2020. Missing From O'FALLON, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Centreville Police Depar…
Janiyah Caine, Age Now: 16, Missing: 09/11/2020. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police Department…
Tyra Stanton, Age Now: 14, Missing: 09/27/2020. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police Department …
Taliah Smith, Age Now: 17, Missing: 09/16/2020. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police Department …
Daquerus Blomgren, Age Now: 15, Missing: 09/06/2020. Missing From BELVIDERE, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Boone County Sherif…
Tyrese Hill, Age Now: 18, Missing: 09/24/2020. Missing From SAUK VILLAGE, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Sauk Village Police De…
Estrella Heredia, Age Now: 15, Missing: 09/01/2020. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police Departm…
Constance White, Age Now: 15, Missing: 09/03/2020. Missing From RIVERDALE, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Riverdale Police Depa…
Avion Tapia, Age Now: 14, Missing: 09/15/2020. Missing From PEORIA, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Peoria Police Department (Il…
Kennan Jackson, Age Now: 15, Missing: 09/01/2020. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police Departmen…
Latonya Montgomery, Age Now: 13, Missing: 05/28/2020. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police Depar…
Maria Rios, Age Now: 16, Missing: 06/13/2020. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police Department (I…
Ciaro Rios, Age Now: 7 Month(s), Missing: 06/13/2020. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police Depar…
Stephanie Rodriguez, Age Now: 16, Missing: 09/09/2020. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police Depa…
Rianna Swartzendruber, Age Now: 17, Missing: 08/28/2020. Missing From EVANSTON, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Evanston Police …
Omarion Lemons, Age Now: 16, Missing: 08/20/2020. Missing From URBANA, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Urbana Police Department …
Kirtayvion Taylor-Kirk, Age Now: 17, Missing: 07/08/2020. Missing From MOUNT VERNON, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Jefferson C…
Angela Minniefield, Age Now: 17, Missing: 07/02/2020. Missing From LANSING, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Lansing Police Depar…
Veronica Mayo, Age Now: 19, Missing: 08/08/2020. Missing From BELLEVILLE, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Saint Clair County She…
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!